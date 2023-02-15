Oxipit Secures Brazilian ANVISA Clearance for ChestEye AI Suite

The regulatory approval paves the way for ChestEye deployments in the Brazilian market.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChestEye application is already cleared for use in Europe and Australia. The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency’s approval is one of Oxipit steps to increase global reach for company products.

“With many future-focused healthcare organizations, LatAm market shows tremendous potential for healthcare AI applications. Oxipit products have already shown strong market traction in the region. The ANVISA certification will solidify our presence in the Brazilian market, with new clinical deployments coming soon” - says Oxipit CEO Gediminas Peksys.

Oxipit ChestEye AI suite includes CAD, triage and quality assurance features. The product produces preliminary reports for 75 most common chest findings. The software can prioritize patient reporting workflow. The application can also act as a second reader - utilizing AI to look for findings that the radiologist might have missed in his report. Furthermore, ChestEye may be used for healthy patient report automation.

“ChestEye serves as the stepping stone for organizations to embrace AI. Starting from CAD and preliminary reports, healthcare institutions can then move to extended platform features - such as quality assurance or automation - based on their usage scenarios“ - adds Gediminas Peksys.

ANVISA certification is one of Oxipit steps towards expansion into new markets. The company recently closed a $4.9M funding round with the aim to boost global Oxipit presence.

The company is gearing up towards the European Congress of Radiology in March, where the updated Oxipit Quality AI powered double reading application will be presented to the European audience for the first time. At ECR Oxipit will also showcase ChestLink autonomous AI application, presenting possible autonomous reporting workflows and feedback from initial product deployments.

At ECR Oxipit AI medical imaging products will be presented at booth AI-38.

About

Oxipit develops AI applications for diagnostic medical imaging. With a team of award-winning data scientists and medical doctors, the company aims to introduce innovative artificial intelligence breakthroughs to everyday clinical practice.

