6.5 Bn, Extremity Reconstruction Market to Reach 6.3% CAGR by 2030 – Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extremity reconstruction devices are designed to treat various injuries or conditions that affect the extremities, which include the upper and lower limbs. These devices may be used to repair or replace damaged bones, joints, or soft tissues, as well as to promote healing and restore function. The extremity reconstruction market encompasses a wide range of implant devices that are used in various extremity joints, including the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand and finger joints, as well as the hip, knee, ankle, and foot joints. These devices may be made of various materials, such as metal alloys, ceramics, and polymers, and may be used to provide stability, support, or mobility to the affected joint.

The global extremity reconstruction market size is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as an aging population, increased incidence of orthopedic injuries and diseases, and advancements in medical technology. As a result, there is a growing demand for innovative extremity reconstruction devices that can provide better outcomes for patients with extremity injuries or conditions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1.CONMED Corp.

2. Smith & Nephew plc

3. Stryker Corporation

4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

5.depuy synthes

6.Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

7.Wright Medical Group N.V.

8.Acumed

9.Arthrex

10.Skeletal Dynamics LLC.

The extremity reconstruction market is typically segmented based on product type into upper extremity reconstruction devices and lower extremity reconstruction devices. The upper extremity reconstruction devices include implants and instruments used for shoulder, elbow, wrist, and hand surgeries. Meanwhile, lower extremity reconstruction devices are used for hip, knee, ankle, and foot surgeries.

While the lower extremity reconstruction market is larger, the upper extremity reconstruction market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in the aging population, an increase in sports-related injuries, and an increase in the prevalence of degenerative joint diseases.

The increase in the incidence of accidents, abnormalities, and congenital defects in the upper and lower extremities of the human body is one of the major drivers of the demand for reconstructive surgery. This has led to an increase in demand for extremity reconstruction devices, which are used to treat various injuries and conditions affecting the extremities.

The extremity reconstruction market covers implant devices for various joints, including the shoulder, wrist, ankle, digits, elbow, and foot. These devices are used to replace or repair damaged bones, joints, or soft tissues, as well as to promote healing and restore function. The rise in the geriatric population is another key driver for the growth of the global extremity reconstruction market. With an aging population, there is an increased incidence of orthopedic conditions, such as arthritis, which require reconstructive surgery. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of individuals affected by arthritis in the U.S. is predicted to climb to 78 million by 2040 due to an increase in the older population.

In addition, advancements in medical technology, including the development of new materials and techniques for extremity reconstruction, are also contributing to the growth of the market. As a result, there is a growing demand for innovative extremity reconstruction devices that can provide better outcomes for patients with extremity injuries or conditions.

The global extremity reconstruction market is rapidly evolving and 3D implants are gaining popularity among arthritis sufferers. 3D printing technology is being increasingly used in the design and manufacture of extremity reconstruction implants, as it allows for precise customization to each patient's unique anatomy, resulting in better outcomes.

Stryker's Triathlon Tritanium Cone Augments and Triathlon Tritanium Knee System are just a few examples of 3D-printed implants used in knee surgeries. These implants have shown promising results, including improved fixation and reduced rates of implant loosening and wear. The investment by Stryker in a 3D manufacturing facility further underscores the growing importance of this technology in the extremity reconstruction market. Shoulder arthroplasty is also a rapidly developing area of orthopaedics, particularly for the treatment of specific, painful glenohumeral joint disorders. New techniques and devices, such as reverse shoulder arthroplasty, are being developed to improve patient outcomes and decrease the risk of complications.

The report also analyzes the extremity reconstruction market by material, including 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐜, 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜, 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲, 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

Furthermore, the report covers the extremity reconstruction market in various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high prevalence of orthopedic conditions, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of leading market players.

Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of market share, with the growing geriatric population, increased prevalence of sports injuries, and rising awareness about the benefits of extremity reconstruction driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, with the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising patient awareness about the benefits of extremity reconstruction driving the market growth in this region.

LAMEA is expected to have a relatively smaller market share, but the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing access to healthcare facilities, and improving healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the market growth in this region.

