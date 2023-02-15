Architectural Window Films Market Statistics 2030: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

The key market players analyzed in the global architectural window films market report include Armolan Architectural Windows Films

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global architectural window films market was estimated at $3.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in demand for energy-efficient window films in the automotive industry drives the growth of the global architectural window films market. On the other hand, emergence of regulations on tinted films restrains the growth to some extent. However, the growing construction industry in developing countries is projected to create multiple opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The restrictions imposed by governments to combat the virus’s impacts resulted in lack of raw materials and disrupted supply chain, making it more difficult to meet contractual responsibilities. This in turn, forced builders to postpone the projects. These factors impacted the architectural window films market negatively.

However, the overall situation across the globe is getting ameliorated and the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global architectural window films market is analyzed across material, product use, application, and region.

Based on material, the polyester segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global market. The plastic segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the commercial segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market. The residential segment, on the other hand, is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, the market across EMEA held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the global market. The market across GCA, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Latin America, and Asia.

The key market players analyzed in the global architectural window films market report include Armolan Architectural Windows Films, Eastman Chemical Company, Garware Suncontrol, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, 3M, Toray Plastic, Polytronix Inc, Purlfrost Ltd, Saint-Gobain, Solar Control Films, The Architectural window Film Company. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

