Glue-Laminated Timber Market 2023: Size, Share, Global Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2028
The Glue laminated timber market is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗚𝗹𝘂𝗲-𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴″, The global glue-laminated timber market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.
Glue laminated timber refers to a type of engineered wood product. It is created by layering thin veneers of wood and bonding them together using high-strength adhesives. The result is a structural product that is strong, stable, and durable. It is generally used due to its versatility and environmentally friendly properties, as it is made from a renewable resource. It is often used as a substitute for solid wood in the production of beams, columns, and headers, as well as in flooring, decking, and furniture applications. It can span long distances and provide strong support, thus making it a popular choice in residential and commercial construction projects.
𝗚𝗹𝘂𝗲-𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:
The increase in construction activities, along with the rising demand for building materials, including glue laminated timber, represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainability and growing awareness regarding wood as an eco-friendly building material is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the growing preference for wood as a building material, due to its durability, excellent thermal performance, and lighter weight is further driving the growth of the market. Other factors, including improved manufacturing technology and government support and regulations encouraging the use of sustainable building materials, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the glue-laminated timber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
• Structural Wood Systems, Inc.
• Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG
• EcoCurves BV
• Forest Timber Engineering Ltd
• Boise Cascade Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the glue-laminated timber market on the basis of end-use, application and region.
Breakup by End Use:
• Floor Beams
• Window and Door Header
• Trusses and Supporting Columns
• Roof Beams
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• New Construction
• Replacement
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
