Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Seed Treatment Market Growth To Be Driven By The Growing Need To Protect Seeds From Various Types Of Infestations In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global seed treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, functions, treatment methods, stages of seed treatment, crop types, and major regions
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 9.9%
Seed treatments provide defence against disease and insect attacks. The demand for seed infestation protection is thus driving the market growth globally. The rise in the global population leads to a global need for food security in developing and underdeveloped countries. This is one of the key factors projected to drive the growth of the seed treatment market during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for crop protection chemicals from countries such as China, Japan, and India, in Asia Pacific is accelerating the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, extensive research and development in bio-farming techniques coupled with the production of energy-efficient, environment-friendly and economical seed treatments are also catalysing the market growth.
Seed Treatment Definition and Major Segments
By applying fungicide, insecticide, or a combination of the two, seeds can be cleaned of soil- or seed-borne pathogens and storage insects. This process is known as seed treatment. Seed treatment is done to increase germination, give protection from storage insects, control soil insects, and limit the spread of plant diseases. It also protects seed against seed rot and seedling blights.
By type, the market is segmented into:
• Synthetic
Fungicides
Insecticides
Others
• Biological
Bio Pesticides
Bio Fertiliser
Bio Stimulants
The various functions of the market are:
Seed Protection
Seed Enhancement
Based on treatment method, the market is classified into:
Seed Coating
Seed Dressing
Seed Pelleting
On the basis of stage of seed treatment, the market is segmented into:
On-Farm
Off-Farm
By crop type, the market is divided into:
Cereals
Oilseeds
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Seed Treatment Market Trends
Farmers are switching from old farming practices to modern farming practices with the growing awareness of innovative agricultural technologies. The shift is mostly caused by the demand for greater earnings and gains due to the finite supply of resources. To take advantage of the advantages associated with commercial seeds, farmers are buying and investing in them more frequently. These factors are propelling the seed treatment market across the world.
Additionally, this market’s expansion in biological seed treatment is being driven by the increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables. The potential for developing seed treatment methods suitable for greenhouses and hydroponics has also expanded with the rising production of high-value vegetable crops like lettuce, spinach, hydroponic tomatoes, and bell peppers.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
Bayer CropScience
Syngenta AG
BASF SE
Corteva
FMC Corporation
Incotec
Nufarm US
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
