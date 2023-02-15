Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Bio-Based Coatings Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bio-Based Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the bio-based coatings market. As per TBRC’s bio-based coatings market forecast, the bio-based coatings market size is expected to grow to $15.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.

The growth in the bio-based coatings market is due to increasing awareness in society apropos of environmentally-responsible products. North America region is expected to hold the largest bio-based coatings market share. Major players in the bio-based coatings market include AURO Pflanzenenchemie AG, Benjamin Moore & Co., Eco Safety Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated.

Trending Bio-Based Coatings Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the bio-based coatings market. Major companies in the bio-based coatings global market are advancing in their new technologies such as Dulux better-living air clean which is manufactured by using 26% bio-based content.

Bio-Based Coatings Market Segments

• By Type: Ester Solvents, D-Limonene, Alcohols, Glycols And Diols Solvents, Other Types

• By VOC Content: Zero VOC (VOC Content Less Than 5 Grams Per Liter), Low VOC (VOC Content Less Than 50 Grams Per Liter), VOC Absorbing, Natural Paints

• By Sector: Commercial Sector, Industrial Sector, Residential Sector

• By Use: Decorative Paints, Transportation, Metal Industrial Coatings, Industrial Maintenance And Protective, Powder Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Wood Coatings, Marine Coatings, Coil Coatings, Packaging Coatings

• By Area Of Application: Internal Application, External Application

• By Geography: The global bio-based coatings global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bio-based coatings refer to the coatings made from biomaterials that lessen the reliance on scarce fossil resources. These solvents help in addressing social challenges, and bio-based coatings that can promote rural development and employment. The bio-based coatings are used as raw materials for producing bio-based solvents such as resin, additives, and pigments made from renewable raw materials.

