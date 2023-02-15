8,450.98 Mn, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market to Grow at 3.9% CAGR, Globally, by 2030

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market growth, shares

Canadian market is also expected to grow due to increasing government funding for healthcare infrastructure.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research reports, the global MRI systems market was valued at $5,772.48 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $8,450.98 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, technological advancements in MRI systems,

One of the key advantages of MRI is that it does not use ionizing radiation, which can be harmful in large doses. This makes it a particularly useful imaging modality for patients who require frequent imaging, such as those with chronic conditions or who are undergoing cancer treatment. In addition to its diagnostic capabilities, MRI is also used for monitoring the progression of certain diseases and evaluating the effectiveness of treatments. For example, it can be used to track the growth and spread of tumors, assess the impact of therapy on the brain, and monitor the progression of neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1.Barco N.V.

2.General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

3.Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Corporation)

4.Hologic Inc.

5.Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.Nordion Inc.

7.Onex Corporation (Carestream Health)

8.Shimadzu Corporation

9.Siemens AG (Siemens Healthcare)

10.Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation)

Finally, the MRI systems market can be divided by geographic region, including 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚).

There are two main types of MRI systems: closed MRI and open MRI. Closed MRI systems use a large cylindrical magnet and radio waves to produce images of the body. The patient lies down on a table that slides into the magnet, which can create a feeling of being enclosed. This can be uncomfortable for some patients, particularly those who suffer from claustrophobia. Open MRI systems, on the other hand, use a magnet that is positioned above and below the patient, leaving the sides open. This design can reduce the feeling of being confined and help patients who experience claustrophobia or anxiety in enclosed spaces.

While both closed and open MRI systems use the same basic technology to create images of the body, there are some differences in terms of image quality and diagnostic capabilities. Closed MRI systems typically produce higher-quality images because the magnet is stronger and more consistent. However, open MRI systems can be more versatile in terms of patient positioning and can be better suited for certain types of exams.

The MRI systems market is influenced by a variety of factors, including demographic trends, disease prevalence, technological advancements, and economic conditions. One of the key drivers of the market is the growing elderly population, who are more likely to develop conditions that require diagnostic imaging such as MRI. In addition, the rising incidence of diseases such as brain tumors, breast cancer, prostate cancer, scoliosis, and sclerosis is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in MRI systems, such as superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, high-field MRI, and software applications, are also driving the market. These improvements have led to higher-quality images, faster scanning times, and increased patient comfort, making MRI a more attractive diagnostic option for healthcare providers and patients. However, there are also challenges that may impact the growth of the market, such as declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures and the scarcity of helium gas deposits, which are used in MRI cooling systems. These factors may increase the cost of MRI exams and make them less accessible to some patients.

Despite these challenges, there are also opportunities for growth in the market, such as the use of MRI in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease. By detecting molecular and cellular changes in the brain, MRI may be able to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease at an earlier stage, potentially leading to more effective treatment options. Overall, the MRI systems market is influenced by a complex set of factors, and its growth will depend on a variety of economic, demographic, and technological factors in the years to come. the pandemic has also led to an increase in prices for MRI imaging due to supply chain disruptions and increased demand for medical equipment. The delayed manufacturing, shipment, and payment of MRI systems players has also had an impact on the market.

In addition, the pandemic has created uncertainty and volatility in the global economy, which has had an impact on the MRI systems market and the healthcare industry as a whole. The long-term effects of the pandemic on the market are still uncertain, but it is likely that there will continue to be some level of disruption and uncertainty in the short to medium term.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are also opportunities for growth in the MRI systems market, particularly as healthcare facilities begin to resume normal operations and the demand for diagnostic imaging increases. In addition, ongoing research and development in the field of MRI technology may lead to new and innovative products and applications in the years to come.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

In Europe, Germany is the largest market for MRI systems, followed by the UK and France. The European market is expected to grow due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to experience the highest growth rate due to factors such as the increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure. Japan is the largest market in the region, followed by China, India, and South Korea.