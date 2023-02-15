Automotive Thermal Management Market: Trends, Challenges, and Growth Potential | BorgWarner Inc., Valeo Group, MAHLE GRP

automotive thermal management market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 89.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2030

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Robert Bosch GmbH

◘ Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG.

◘ Hanon Systems

◘ Dana Incorporated

◘ Gentherm Incorporated

◘ BorgWarner Inc.

◘ Valeo Group

◘ MAHLE GmbH

◘ Modine Manufacturing Company and Denso Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Application:

◘ Engine Cooling

◘ Cabin Thermal Management

◘ Transmission Thermal Management

◘ Waste Heat Recovery/Exhaust Gas Recirculation Thermal Management

◘ Battery Thermal Management

◘ Motor and Power Electronics Thermal Management

Global Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Vehicle Type:

◘ Passenger Cars

◘ Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Drivers and Restraints

Recent Updates:

◘ The global automotive thermal management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.6% between 2022 and 2030, according to CMI. The report cites the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the need for more efficient thermal management systems as key drivers of market growth.

◘ In October 2021, German automotive supplier Behr Hella announced a partnership with Chinese company Geely to develop thermal management systems for electric vehicles. The partnership will focus on improving the efficiency and range of electric vehicles.

◘ In August 2021, US-based thermal management solutions provider BorgWarner announced the launch of a new line of modular battery cooling systems for electric vehicles. The new systems are designed to be flexible and scalable, allowing them to be easily integrated into a variety of vehicle platforms.

◘ In July 2021, Japanese automotive supplier Denso announced the development of a new thermal management technology that uses a heat pump system to improve the efficiency of electric vehicle air conditioning systems. The technology is expected to reduce the power consumption of air conditioning systems by up to 50%.

