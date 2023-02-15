Global Downstream Processing Market: Trends, Growth, Future Prospects for Biopharmaceuticals and Industrial Applications

Downstream Processing Market 2030

Downstream Processing Market was estimated at $21.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $92.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downstream processing refers to the various steps involved in purifying and refining a biologic or chemical product after it has been produced by fermentation, cell culture, or chemical synthesis.

The global Downstream Processing Market was estimated at $21.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $92.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

In other words, downstream processing is the set of procedures that take place after the raw material is harvested or synthesized, with the goal of separating and purifying the desired product from other molecules and contaminants.

The process typically involves a series of steps such as filtration, centrifugation, chromatography, and other purification methods to isolate and concentrate the target molecule, while removing impurities such as cells, proteins, and other unwanted substances.

Once the product has been purified, it may be formulated into a final product, such as a drug, a food ingredient, or a specialty chemical, depending on the application.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

Rise in demand for Covid-19 vaccines across the world impacted the global downstream processing market positively, since downstream process is an important method utilized for the production of vaccines.

The key players in the industry also heightened their production to cater to the demand for products.

Rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals and increase in R&D expenditure for biopharmaceutical companies drive the growth of the global downstream processing market. On the other hand, dearth and shortage of skilled bioprocess engineers restrain the growth to some extent. However, emerging markets such as China and India offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Alarming rise in demand for single-use systems, lower risk of cross-contamination and reduced manufacturing costs and increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals are projected to drive the downstream processing market during the forecast period

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Harvesting: The first step involves harvesting the cells, microorganisms or raw materials that contain the desired product.

Clarification: The harvested material is typically a complex mixture of cells, proteins, and other impurities. The next step involves separating and removing these impurities from the desired product.

Concentration: The product is often present in low quantities and may need to be concentrated before further purification. This can be achieved using methods such as filtration, ultrafiltration, or evaporation.

Purification: This is the most critical step in downstream processing, where the desired product is isolated and purified from other molecules and contaminants. Purification methods can include chromatography, ion exchange, and other techniques.

Formulation: The final step involves formulating the purified product into a final product suitable for its intended use. This can include adding stabilizers, preservatives, or other excipients.

Each of these segments is crucial in ensuring the quality and purity of the final product, and the specific techniques used will depend on the nature of the product and the intended application.

Based on product, the chromatography columns and resins segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠:

One of the most important factors that impact downstream processing is the nature of the product being purified. Some key factors that can affect the downstream processing of a biologic or chemical product include:

Size and complexity: The size and complexity of the product can impact the effectiveness of different purification methods. Large, complex molecules may require multiple purification steps and techniques to achieve high purity.

Solubility: The solubility of the product in different solvents can affect the choice of purification techniques. For example, hydrophobic molecules may require different purification methods compared to hydrophilic molecules.

Stability: The stability of the product can be a key factor in the choice of processing conditions, such as pH, temperature, and pressure. Some products may be sensitive to certain processing conditions and require specialized techniques to maintain their stability.

Contaminants: The type and level of contaminants present in the starting material can affect downstream processing. For example, high levels of impurities may require more extensive purification steps to achieve the desired level of purity.

Regulatory requirements: The regulatory requirements for the final product can also impact the downstream processing. For example, pharmaceutical products may need to meet strict regulatory standards for purity, potency, and safety.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Asia-Pacific witnessed the highest growth rate for the downstream processing market and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, which is attributed to rise in expenditure on healthcare and improvement in the medical and healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the key market players focus on opportunities offered by the growing demand for single-use systems in the downstream process. This system is highly cost-effective, which has gained popularity among end users. Moreover, significant growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries supplements the market growth.

The key market players analyzed in the global downstream processing market report include Danaher Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza Group AG, Eppendorf AG, 3M Company, Finesse Solutions, Inc., and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

