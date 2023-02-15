Global Automation Testing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Automation Testing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automation Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automation testing market. As per TBRC’s automation testing market forecast, the automation testing market size is expected to grow to $45.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

The growth in the automation testing market is due to the growth in the demand for automation of the testing process. North America region is expected to hold the largest automation testing market share. Major players in the automation testing market include Accenture plc, AFour Technologies, Applitools, Astegic Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini SE.

Trending Automation Testing Market Trend

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies is the key trend gaining popularity in the automation testing market. The advantage of advanced automation testing is that it can help reduce time-to-market and launch a bug-free product by handling repetitive tasks with fewer resources, maximizing return on Investment for businesses. It provides better insights than manual testing when some tests fail. Major companies operating in the automation testing market are employing advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to reduce the complexity and enhance the usability of their automation testing services.

Automation Testing Market Segments

• By Component: Testing Type, Services

• By Type: Functional Testing, Non-Functional Testing

• By Service: Advisory And Consulting Services, Planning And Development Services, Implementation Services, Managed Services

• By End-User: IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Aviation, Hospitality, Government, Energy And Power

• By Geography: The global automation testing global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automation testing refers to a software testing technique that executes a test case suite using special automated testing software tools to cut testing costs, deliver capabilities more quickly, and to improve the software's efficacy, efficiency, and coverage. Automation testing employs an automation tool to execute the test case rather than a human manually executing the suite by following step-by-step instructions.

