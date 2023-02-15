Gas Separation Membrane Market Size Expected To Reach $3 Billion By 2027

Gas Separation Membrane Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Gas Separation Membrane Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gas separation membrane global market. As per TBRC’s gas separation membrane market forecast, the gas separation membrane market size is expected to grow to $3.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The growing demand for biogas is driving the gas separation membrane market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest gas separation membrane market share. Major players in the gas separation membrane market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separations, UBE Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V.

The development of polymeric membranes is a key trend gaining popularity in gas separation membranes. Major companies in gas separation membranes are advancing towards polymeric membranes to provide efficient gas separation. A thin, semipermeable wall between two gaseous phases is referred to as a polymeric membrane. Diverse gas separations are accomplished using polymer membranes, including the removal of carbon dioxide from natural gas, oxygen from air, hydrogen recovery, and, more recently, carbon capture. For instance, in January 2020, Toray Industries Inc., a Japan-based textile company specializing in industrial products, developed a polymeric separation membrane module. This membrane can efficiently and selectively remove hydrogen from mixtures of gases containing the molecule. This module cut the number of modules and carbon dioxide emissions from hydrogen purification operations by more than half.

By Product Type: Polyimide And Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate, Other Products

By Module: Hollow Fiber, Spiral Wound, Plate And Frame, Other Modules

By Application: Nitrogen Generation And Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Vapor/Gas Separation, Vapor/Vapor Separation, Air Dehydration, Other Application

By End Use Industry: Chemical, Oil And Gas Industry, Electric Power, Food And Beverages, Other End Use Industry

By Geography: The global gas separation membrane market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A gas separation membrane is used when there is a pressure difference between the inlet raw material and the outlet of the product, and the gases are separated according to the membrane pore size, particle diameter, and others. Ammonia plants, petrochemical industries, natural gas processing units, and others use the gas separation membrane to separate gases such as hydrogen and nitrogen in ammonia plants and hydrogen and hydrocarbon separations in petrochemical applications and many more.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Gas Separation Membrane Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on gas separation membrane market size, drivers and trends, gas separation membrane market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and gas separation membrane market growth across geographies.

