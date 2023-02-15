Global Drug Discovery Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the drug discovery market. As per TBRC’s drug discovery market forecast, the drug discovery market size is expected to grow to $158.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

The growth in the drug discovery global market is due to rising healthcare expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest drug discovery market share. Major players in the drug discovery global market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Eli Lilly and Company.

Trending Drug Discovery Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend in the drug discovery market. Companies operating in the drug discovery global market are coming up with various new technologies, such as AI, imaging technology, and others, to reduce the time required for drug discovery. The imaging technology enables non-invasive biological activities occurring within organisms in response to medications to be visualised, characterised, and quantified. These methods, which make use of the strengths of either probes or tissue itself, are crucial for understanding diseases and finding new treatments.

Drug Discovery Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecule

• By Process: Target Selection, Target Validation, Hit-to-Lead Identification, Lead Optimization, Candidate Validation

• By Technology: High Throughput Screening, Spectroscopy, Combinatorial Chemistry, Biochips, Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics, Bioinformatics, Metabolomics, Nanotechnology, Other Technologies

• By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious and Immune System Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Disease, Other Therapeutic Areas

• By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global drug discovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drug discovery is the process of identifying biologically active compounds that possess the potential to become therapeutic agents. The drug discovery process involves different phases, from ideation to development to approval. It is used to discover a new clinical drug for treating new, existing, and previously incurable diseases.

