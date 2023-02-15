Cardiac Valve Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Cardiac Valve Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cardiac Valve Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cardiac valve market. As per TBRC’s cardiac valve market forecast, the cardiac valve market size is expected to grow to $15.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cardiac valve market. North America is expected to hold the largest cardiac valve market share. Major players in the cardiac valve market include LivaNova PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, TTK HealthCare Limited, Artivion Inc., JenaValve Technology Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Technological advancements in cardiac valves are a key trend gaining popularity in the cardiac valve market. With advancements in technology, there are less invasive treatment options for heart diseases. Major companies operating in the cardiac valve market are concentrating on technologies such as neochordae implantation, annuloplasty ring, and robotic surgery to strengthen their market position. These innovative technologies help to protect patients from life-threatening conditions such as heart stroke and cardiac arrest. For instance, in July 2020, LivaNova PLC, a UK- based cardiac surgery and neuromodulation device manufacturing company, launched Perceval Plus sutureless surgical aortic heart valve based on sutureless surgical technology. This sutureless technology offers minimally invasive heart surgery with anti-calcification treatment with long durability. Furthermore, in September 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation, a US-based medical technology company, launched transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) technology. This technology is used for aortic stenosis treatment by lowering mortality, complications, and surgical cost for the treatment of heart diseases.

Cardiac Valve Market Segments

• By Type: Tissue Heart Valves, Transcatheter Heart Valves, Mechanical Heart Valves, Other Types

• By Position: Aortic Valve, Mitral Valve, Other Positions

• By Treatment: Cardiac Valve Repair, Cardiac Valve Replacement

• By End-Users: Hospital And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Cardiac Research Institute, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global cardiac valve market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiac valves refer to artificial valves used to keep the flow of blood in one direction from the heart to the rest of the body parts. A cardiac valve is an implantable device used to replace a damaged body valve that has stopped working due to various diseases. The primary function of the cardiac valve is to keep blood flowing in the proper direction through the heart and from the heart into the major blood vessels connected to it.

