Sucralose Market Projected to Reach Approximately USD 693.6 Million by 2031

The Sucralose Market Size was valued at $518.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $693.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These sweeteners are added to low-calorie yoghurts, sugar-free jams, and diet soft beverages to make them taste like their regular counterparts. Further, increase in health issues like obesity, rise in diabetes cases, and surge in cardiac arrests have compelled consumers to adopt healthier eating habits. The market is experiencing growth due to increased use of sucralose derived from sugar through the multi-functioning process in food & beverage health products.

Sucralose is frequently used in place of sugar to improve and sweeten a variety of food and beverages. Furthermore, these compounds have a sweetness that is several times greater than that of normal sugar, hence lower amount of sucralose is required as compared to normal sugar. These are used as sugar substitutes due to their sweeter taste and reduced calorie count.

The Sucralose Market Size is experiencing growth due to rise in recent developments and increase in usage of sucralose in the food industry, including in dairy products and baked goods. In addition, the rise in awareness among consumer with respect to health is the key driver for the Sucralose Market Growth. In addition, sucralose is made through a multi-step manufacturing process—sucrose is produced by selectively substituting three chlorine atoms for each of the three hydroxyl groups on the sugar molecule. This alteration results in a sweetener that is 600 times sweeter than sucrose while having no calories. In addition, growth in the number of consumers who are concerned about their health, particularly in developing nations, as well as an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and obesity have shifted the eating habits of the consumers.

Sucralose is in high demand in food, beverage, dairy, bakery, and confectionary industries due to rise in concerns about health, diet, and lifestyles, and its consumption helps reduce calorie intake in the diet. Thus, food manufacturers focus on producing low-calorie food products using sucralose for similar sweet taste.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a very unfavorable effect on the expansion of the sucralose market globally. Due to strict lockdowns, the production of sucralose was halted, as manufacturing was at standstill owing to non-availability of raw material and supply chain disruption; thus, resulting in negative impact on the market.

The Sucralose Industry profiled in the report include Tate and Lyle, Plc., Celanese Corporation, Whole Earth Brands, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., JK Sucralose Inc., Heartland Food Products Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Freres, PureCircle Ltd, Manus Bio, Stevia First Corporation, Cumberland Packing Corporation, Hyet Sweet. These market players are adopting various marketing strategies such as product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions.

The production and consumption of diet-carbonated soft drinks and low-calorie food has increased the demand for Sucralose Market Trends globally as it contains lower calories and high sweetness properties. According to Sucralose Market Analysisis anticipated to be hampered by the implementation of strict rules and taxation regulating the usage of high-calorie food in Europe and North America. Currently, a regulation was passed by the Mexican government to tax processed meals with a high-calorie content, such as carbonated soft drinks. The market expansion is however constrained by the growing difficulties faced by food manufacturers in creating sweeteners that satisfy consumer Sucralose Market Demand for good flavors while also lowering the price of the finished product. In addition, the adoption of sucralose may be hampered by ambiguity regarding health-related difficulties caused by usage, which is projected to inhibit market expansion.

Key Findings Of Study

On the basis of type, the granular segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.8% during the Sucralose Market Forecast period.

On the basis of application, tabletop sweeteners segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global sucralose market from 2021 to 2031.

In terms of value, the Middle East sucralose market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

