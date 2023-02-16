ZBOTEK Launches the ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station for Dependable Energy Backup
Never Be Left in the Dark: ZBOTEK Launches the ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station for Reliable Energy Backup
Home Power Station, Home Battery Backup, Portable Power Station, Grid-scale Power Storage”SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZBOTEK, a leading manufacturer of advanced energy storage solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, the ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station. The ZBOTEK-K10 Air is a 10KW home battery backup that provides homeowners with the ultimate solution for home energy backup, allowing them to keep their essential appliances running even during power outages.
— ZBOTEK
The ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station is designed to be user-friendly and easy to install, providing homeowners with the peace of mind that comes with having a reliable source of backup power. With its compact and lightweight design, the ZBOTEK-K10 Air can be easily stored and is ideal for both residential and commercial applications.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station,” said Jim Xu, “We believe that this product will revolutionize the way that homeowners think about energy backup, providing them with a solution that is both reliable and affordable.”
The ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station is equipped with advanced lithium-ion batteries, providing homeowners with a safe and eco-friendly source of backup power. The system is designed to work in conjunction with grid-tied solar panels, allowing homeowners to maximize their energy savings and reduce their dependence on traditional energy sources.
In addition to its energy backup capabilities, the ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station features an intuitive user interface, providing homeowners with real-time data on their energy usage and production. This allows them to monitor their energy consumption and make changes to their usage patterns to maximize their energy savings.
ZBOTEK is a leading manufacturer of advanced energy storage solutions, with a proven track record of developing innovative products that meet the needs of its customers. With the launch of the ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station, ZBOTEK continues its commitment to providing homeowners with the ultimate solution for home energy backup.
For more information on the ZBOTEK-K10 Air Home Power Station, visit the ZBOTEK website.
About ZBOTEK
ZBOTEK is a China leading manufacturer of advanced energy storage solutions including portable power station, home battery backup, and grid-scale power storage, providing cutting-edge products to a wide range of industries. The company has a long history of developing innovative products and is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of customer service and support.
Eric Zheng
SHENZHEN ZBOTEK NEW ENERGY CO., LTD
13713815188
info@zbotek.com