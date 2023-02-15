Zudek Renews Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components.
It is for us an honor to be part of the ATMO family and renew our ATMO label, sharing common values and continuing to promote together ammonia-based refrigeration.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian chiller manufacturer Zudek has renewed the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of R744.com. Zudek was initially granted the label last October.
— Alessandro Zudek, CEO of Zudek
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the “ATMO Approved” label last June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Other companies that have been awarded the label include TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon, Mayekawa Europe, Efficient Energy, Güntner and Temprite. Güntner, Secon and M&M Carnot have also recently renewed their labels.
Zudek observed that the energy crisis experienced last year in Europe “must be seen as an opportunity.” Companies, and society as a whole, “are now more and more conscious of the importance of energy-efficient technology, which in our industry necessarily means using natural refrigerants,” he noted, adding, “We were there in the 90’s and we are there now, ready and willing to offer green, smart and efficient solutions to our customers.”
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 and ammonia. In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
“The only way to promote the culture of energy saving and sustainable development is by fostering the use of natural refrigerants,” added Zudek.
Founded in 1990, Zudek designs and manufactures customized low-charge ammonia chillers, including Ecomatik water-cooled chillers, and Airmatik air-cooled chillers. It also makes the Recumatik water-cooled ammonia heat pumps and Enermatik ammonia absorption chillers.
The water-cooled chillers offer temperatures from -45°C (-49°F) to 80°C (176°F), while the air-cooled chillers supply temperatures up to 45°C (113°F). The ammonia absorption chillers deliver temperatures from -60°C (-76°F) to 1°C (34°F).
A Zudek Airmatik chiller has improved the energy efficiency ratio (EER) of a cooling system at a pharmaceutical site in Belgium by 20% compared to its previous HFC-based unit, the company said. The chiller, which contains 100kg (220lbs) of ammonia, has an EER of 3.6 at an ambient temperature of 40°C (104°F).
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regard to its installation of Zudek’s water-cooled Ecomatik ammonia chiller (1300 kw/370TR), Massimo Romano, Plant Manager for Italian cheese producer Caseificio Villa, commented, “Yes, our objective has been achieved: saving of about 30% in electrical power consumption compared to Freon equipment.”
Romano said Caseificio Villa will use Zudek’s products in the future “because with this company we can obtain the best results in terms of cost saving, reliability, environmental respect. And not only reliability with the machines but also ‘reliability of people’ – and this, in my opinion, is the most important!”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About Zudek
Founded in 1990, Muggia, Italy-based Zudek designs and manufactures customized low-charge ammonia chillers, including Ecomatik water-cooled chillers, and Airmatik air-cooled chillers. It also makes the Recumatik water-cooled ammonia heat pumps and Enermatik ammonia absorption chillers. The water-cooled chillers offer temperatures from -45°C (-49°F) to 80°C (176°F), while the air-cooled chillers supply temperatures up to 45°C (113°F). The ammonia absorption chillers deliver temperatures from -60°C (-76°F) to 1°C (34°F).
