St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4001260

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  2/14/23 at approximately 2256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  500 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION:  Possession of Cocaine, Violations of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Rusty Perry                                               

AGE:  34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Sutton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 2/14/23 at approximately 2256 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along US-5 in the area of 500 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, when three individuals were observed walking in the roadway. Troopers identified two of the individuals walking, one of which was Rusty Perry (34) who was known to be in violation of his conditions of release. During the investigation, Troopers found Perry to be in possession of what was believed to be crack cocaine. Perry was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/27/23 at 0830 hours before being released to a third party.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3-27-23 @ 0830 hours

COURT:  Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

