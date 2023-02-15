St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4001174

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/12/23 at approximately 2257 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 407 Broad Street, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Richard Larocque

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/12/23 at approximately 2257 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of 407 Broad Street, Lyndon, VT, when an individual was observed walking in the roadway, soliciting motorists, and hindering the flow of traffic. Troopers made contact with the individual, later identified as Richard Larocque (66). During the investigation, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and attempted to remove Larocque from the scene for his safety. During the encounter, Larocque became threatening and combative toward Troopers. Larocque was subsequently taken into custody and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/27/23 at 0830 hours for the above charges. He was then transported to Northeast Correctional Complex for detox purposes.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-27-23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819