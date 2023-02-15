St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 23A4001174
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/12/23 at approximately 2257 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 407 Broad Street, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Richard Larocque
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/12/23 at approximately 2257 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of 407 Broad Street, Lyndon, VT, when an individual was observed walking in the roadway, soliciting motorists, and hindering the flow of traffic. Troopers made contact with the individual, later identified as Richard Larocque (66). During the investigation, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and attempted to remove Larocque from the scene for his safety. During the encounter, Larocque became threatening and combative toward Troopers. Larocque was subsequently taken into custody and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/27/23 at 0830 hours for the above charges. He was then transported to Northeast Correctional Complex for detox purposes.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-27-23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
