Forum of Arab Satellite Communications Organization 'Arabsat' Kicks Off in Marrakech

MOROCCO, February 15 - The 14th forum of the Arab Satellite Communications Organization "Arabsat" kicked off Tuesday in Marrakech, with the participation of owners and managers of Arab and international broadcasting channels, in addition to world experts in the field and technical partners of this organization.

Organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, this meeting aims to share experiences and success stories and discuss the challenges of this industry.

The goal is also to learn about recent developments in the sector of industrial satellites and telecommunications to promote the quality of services provided by Arabsat.

The 13th annual forum of the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) was held on 20 and 21 October 2022 in Casablanca.

Established in 1976 by the member states of the Arab League, the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (commonly known as Arabsat) is among the top 6 satellite operators in the world and is positioned as the leading provider of satellite services in the Arab world.

It broadcasts more than 500 TV channels, 200 radio stations and pay TV channels reaching tens of millions of households in more than 80 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

MAP: 14 February 2023