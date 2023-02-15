Morocco, Major Player in Arab Satellite Communications Organization 'Arabsat' (Official)

MOROCCO, February 15 - Morocco is a major player in the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat), said Tuesday in Marrakech, the executive vice president of Technology Affairs of this organization, Badr Alsuwaidan.

"The Kingdom of Morocco was one of the first founding members of Arabsat, as well as actively participated in its boards of directors and hosted several of its general meetings, "noted Alsuwaidan at the opening ceremony of the 14th annual forum of this Arab organization (Arabsat 14th telecom Forum).

In this context, Alsuwaidan, also chairman of the 14th Forum, reviewed the main future projects of the organization to raise the quality of services provided by Arabsat.

Alsuwaidan noted in this sense that "Arabsat" has signed the contract for the manufacture of the new satellite "Arabsat 7A" (to be launched in 2026), and is considered one of the latest satellite technologies in terms of manufacturing, performance efficiency and flexibility of coverage.

This new satellite aims to accompany the accelerated changes in the telecommunications sector and the future needs of the market, he added, noting that the satellite Badr-8 will be launched in May of this year.

"By adopting its new strategy for the next five years, ‘Arabsat’ aims to present integrated services for the telecommunication sector through a harmonized platform to meet the growing expectations of customers in the Arab world," he stressed.

In a welcoming speech, Ismail Azelmat, director of digital economy at the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, welcomed the trust placed in Morocco for the organization of this forum, expressing the full readiness of the Kingdom to hold other events of "Arabsat".

MAP: 14 February 2023