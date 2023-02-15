Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,340 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Made Investment Lever for Development in Crisis Time (Minister)

Morocco Made Investment Lever for Development in Crisis Time (Minister)

MOROCCO, February 15 - Morocco has made investment a lever for development and growth in times of crisis and a pillar of the current economic policy, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills Younes Sekkouri stressed Tuesday in Rabat.

Speaking at the 1st edition of the International Investment and Employment Days (JIIE), organized by the University Mohammed V and the Research Laboratory in economic competitiveness and managerial performance, with the assistance of other partners, Sekkouri said that this fact does not only date from the current context but transcends the cyclical considerations to become a structural data.

Thus, according to data from Bank Al-Maghrib (Morocco's central Bank), the investment effort has reached 32% of GDP between 2000 and 2019, against 27% as a global average, and 29% for middle-income countries, to which the Kingdom belongs, he noted in a speech read on his behalf.

The Minister emphasized the impact of investment on economic growth and employment, noting that three of the five goals announced as part of the recommendations of the New Development Model (NMD) relate directly or indirectly to this issue.

 MAP: 14 February 2023

You just read:

Morocco Made Investment Lever for Development in Crisis Time (Minister)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.