Morocco Made Investment Lever for Development in Crisis Time (Minister)

MOROCCO, February 15 - Morocco has made investment a lever for development and growth in times of crisis and a pillar of the current economic policy, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills Younes Sekkouri stressed Tuesday in Rabat.

Speaking at the 1st edition of the International Investment and Employment Days (JIIE), organized by the University Mohammed V and the Research Laboratory in economic competitiveness and managerial performance, with the assistance of other partners, Sekkouri said that this fact does not only date from the current context but transcends the cyclical considerations to become a structural data.

Thus, according to data from Bank Al-Maghrib (Morocco's central Bank), the investment effort has reached 32% of GDP between 2000 and 2019, against 27% as a global average, and 29% for middle-income countries, to which the Kingdom belongs, he noted in a speech read on his behalf.

The Minister emphasized the impact of investment on economic growth and employment, noting that three of the five goals announced as part of the recommendations of the New Development Model (NMD) relate directly or indirectly to this issue.

MAP: 14 February 2023