BenevolentAI to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

BenevolentAI ​​(Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, announces that it will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, which will be held in Boston MA, between March 6 – 8, 2023.

Nick Keher, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 14.10 EST (19:10 GMT) on Wednesday 8th March 2023, and will be available throughout the conference for 1:1 meetings. A link to the webcast and slides will be made available on BenevolentAI's Investor Relations portal.

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI BAI is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of this AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers the Company's in-house drug pipeline and supports successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions.

