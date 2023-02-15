Submit Release
Toyoda Gosei's Compact Wireless Power Supply Holder for Smart phones Used on New Prius

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 7282 has developed a compact wireless smart phone charging holder for automobiles. Smart phones can be charged by simply placing them in the holder. This wireless charging holder is used on the new Toyota Prius.

The holder's support mechanism guides the smart phone to the optimum position for charging, and with a simplified charger structure has been made about 60% more compact than the previous product. This charging holder was recognized by Toyota with the "CE Special Award" at the company's Project Awards, for allowing greater freedom of placement in the vehicle.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop high value-added products that combine electronic components with its core rubber and plastic technology to contribute to more pleasant vehicle interiors.

