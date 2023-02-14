Senate Bill 8 Printer's Number 290

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 290

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

8

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, ROBINSON, PENNYCUICK, DiSANTO, PHILLIPS-

HILL, BROOKS, J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, BAKER, TARTAGLIONE,

SCHWANK, ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, COSTA, GEBHARD, BREWSTER,

LAUGHLIN, KANE, FLYNN, VOGEL, COLLETT, DILLON, HUGHES,

MARTIN, MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, ROTHMAN, COMITTA,

L. WILLIAMS, YAW, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, AUMENT, SAVAL, REGAN,

COLEMAN, DUSH, FARRY, CAPPELLETTI AND BOSCOLA,

FEBRUARY 14, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further

providing for coverage for mammographic examinations and

diagnostic breast imaging and providing for coverage for

BRCA-related genetic counseling and genetic testing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 632 heading and (b) of the act of May 17,

1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of

1921, are amended and the section is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 632. Coverage for Mammographic Examinations and

