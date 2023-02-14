Senate Bill 8 Printer's Number 290
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 290
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
8
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, ROBINSON, PENNYCUICK, DiSANTO, PHILLIPS-
HILL, BROOKS, J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, BAKER, TARTAGLIONE,
SCHWANK, ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, COSTA, GEBHARD, BREWSTER,
LAUGHLIN, KANE, FLYNN, VOGEL, COLLETT, DILLON, HUGHES,
MARTIN, MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, ROTHMAN, COMITTA,
L. WILLIAMS, YAW, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, AUMENT, SAVAL, REGAN,
COLEMAN, DUSH, FARRY, CAPPELLETTI AND BOSCOLA,
FEBRUARY 14, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further
providing for coverage for mammographic examinations and
diagnostic breast imaging and providing for coverage for
BRCA-related genetic counseling and genetic testing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 632 heading and (b) of the act of May 17,
1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of
1921, are amended and the section is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 632. Coverage for Mammographic Examinations and
