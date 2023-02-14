Senate Bill 328 Printer's Number 292
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - determine whether the defendant is financially able to pay.
(2) If the issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge determines that the defendant is
financially able to pay the costs, restitution or fine, the
issuing authority, senior judge or senior magisterial
district judge may enter an order for wage attachment, turn
the delinquent account over to a private collection agency or
impose imprisonment for nonpayment, as provided by law.
(2.1) (i) If the issuing authority, senior judge or
senior magisterial district judge schedules a financial
determination hearing for the defendant and provides
notice to the defendant of the hearing, but the defendant
fails to appear at the financial determination hearing,
the issuing authority, senior judge or senior magisterial
district judge may turn the delinquent account over to a
private collection agency or the county's collection
enforcement unit as set forth under section 9728
(relating to collection of restitution, reparation, fees,
costs, fines and penalties), as provided by law.
(ii) In each communication with the defendant, the
private collection agency or the county's collection
enforcement unit shall notify the defendant of the
defendant's right to request a new financial
determination hearing under paragraph (2.2).
(2.2) (i) If the defendant has a delinquent account
turned over to a private collection agency or the
county's collection enforcement unit under paragraph
(2.1), the defendant may request a new financial
determination hearing on the defendant's financial
ability to pay the court costs, restitution or fines.
20230SB0328PN0292 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30