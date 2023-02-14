Senate Bill 330 Printer's Number 293
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - (2) A political subdivision.
(3) An instrumentality of the Commonwealth or a
political subdivision.
(4) A person or private entity that employs five or more
employees in the current or preceding calendar year and an
agent of the person or entity.
"Employment." An occupation or vocation.
"Employment agency." A person or entity, or an agent
thereof, regularly undertaking with or without compensation the
procurement of employees for an employer or to procure
opportunities for individuals to work for an employer.
"Unemployment status." An individual's current or recent
unemployment.
Section 3. Prohibition.
(a) Prohibition.--An employer or employment agency may not
use an applicant's unemployment status as a factor to consider
with regard to the hiring or compensation level of an applicant.
(b) Exception.--Nothing in this section shall be construed
to prohibit an employer or employment agency from posting a job
announcement that provides qualifications for a job opening,
including:
(1) Holding a current and valid professional or
occupational license, certificate, registration, permit or
other credential.
(2) A minimum level of education or training or
professional, occupational or field experience.
Section 4. Enforcement.
(a) Penalty.--The department, after reasonable
investigation, may assess a penalty not to exceed $500 for a
violation of section 3.
20230SB0330PN0293 - 2 -
