Senate Bill 330 Printer's Number 293

(2) A political subdivision.

(3) An instrumentality of the Commonwealth or a

political subdivision.

(4) A person or private entity that employs five or more

employees in the current or preceding calendar year and an

agent of the person or entity.

"Employment." An occupation or vocation.

"Employment agency." A person or entity, or an agent

thereof, regularly undertaking with or without compensation the

procurement of employees for an employer or to procure

opportunities for individuals to work for an employer.

"Unemployment status." An individual's current or recent

unemployment.

Section 3. Prohibition.

(a) Prohibition.--An employer or employment agency may not

use an applicant's unemployment status as a factor to consider

with regard to the hiring or compensation level of an applicant.

(b) Exception.--Nothing in this section shall be construed

to prohibit an employer or employment agency from posting a job

announcement that provides qualifications for a job opening,

including:

(1) Holding a current and valid professional or

occupational license, certificate, registration, permit or

other credential.

(2) A minimum level of education or training or

professional, occupational or field experience.

Section 4. Enforcement.

(a) Penalty.--The department, after reasonable

investigation, may assess a penalty not to exceed $500 for a

violation of section 3.

