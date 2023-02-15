Rising Investment in Research and Development for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Driving Market Growth 2023

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size is Anticipated to hit USD 8.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems are medical devices that are used to monitor a person's blood glucose levels continuously throughout the day and night. These systems typically consist of a small sensor that is placed under the skin, usually on the abdomen, and a transmitter that sends the data from the sensor to a receiver or a smartphone app.

The sensor measures the glucose levels in the interstitial fluid, which is the fluid that surrounds the body's cells, and sends this information to the transmitter. The transmitter then sends the data to a receiver or smartphone app, which displays the glucose levels in real-time.

CGM systems provide more detailed and comprehensive glucose data than traditional glucose monitoring methods, which typically involve intermittent fingerstick testing. By providing continuous glucose data, CGM systems can help people with diabetes better understand how their glucose levels are affected by food, exercise, stress, and other factors. This information can be used to make more informed decisions about medication dosages, diet, and exercise, and can help to improve overall diabetes management.

What are the Driving Factors of Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems Market?

There are several driving factors contributing to the growth of the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market. These include:

• Rising Prevalence of Diabetes: The increasing prevalence of diabetes is one of the major driving factors for the CGM systems market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, there were an estimated 537 million people living with diabetes globally, and this number is projected to increase to 642 million by 2040.

• Technological Advancements: Continuous glucose monitoring systems have become more accurate, smaller, and more user-friendly over the years, and technological advancements have led to the development of more sophisticated and efficient CGM systems. This has contributed to the increasing adoption of CGM systems among patients and healthcare professionals.

• Government Initiatives: Governments in many countries are taking initiatives to improve diabetes management and provide better healthcare services. For instance, the U.S. government is encouraging the adoption of CGM systems through insurance coverage and other programs.

• Growing Awareness: The increasing awareness of the benefits of CGM systems for diabetes management is also driving the market growth. Healthcare professionals and patients are becoming more aware of the advantages of using CGM systems for better glucose management and reducing the risk of complications.

• Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure in many countries is also contributing to the growth of the CGM systems market. This is because patients and healthcare professionals are investing more in advanced technologies and therapies for diabetes management.

Overall, the CGM systems market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements, government initiatives, growing awareness, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Top Companies Of Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems Market

• Dexcom, Inc.

• Menarini Diagnostics

• GlySens Incorporated

• Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems Market Segmentation

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market can be segmented based on various factors, including:

• By Component: The market can be segmented based on the components of the CGM systems, which typically include sensors, transmitters, and receivers or smartphone apps.

• By End User: The market can be segmented based on the end users of CGM systems, including hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers.

• By Application: The market can be segmented based on the applications of CGM systems, which include diabetes management and other healthcare applications.

• By Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of CGM systems, including real-time CGM systems, intermittently scanned CGM systems, and professional CGM systems.

• By Age Group: The market can be segmented based on the age group of the patients who use CGM systems, including pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

