Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2030

Increasing R&D activities in healthcare and rising incidence of cancer are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size – USD 3,723.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Increasing development in healthcare infrastructure” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nucleic acid isolation and purification market size was USD 3,723.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing acceptance of nucleic-based tests in clinical diagnostics, increased use of sequencing techniques to discover and diagnose diseases, and rapid technical breakthroughs in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are major factors driving market revenue growth over the forecast period. Additionally, rising expenditure in research & development in molecular biology and precision medicine sectors is also driving revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Isolation and purification of nucleic acids is a common method in molecular biology and forensic research. Quality of nucleic acids in the sample plays a vital role in influencing outcome of future phases of analysis. The purpose of nucleic acid extraction and purification is to disintegrate cell envelope and remove as much lipids and proteins to obtain high-quality and yield DNA or RNA. Nucleic acid samples obtained by this approach are then used for various applications including sequencing, cloning, and polymerase chain reaction. It allows for accurate identification and detection of diseases, microorganisms, and genetic anomalies in a sample. This has aided genomics research substantially and it is likely to continue to fuel market revenue growth during the projection period.

Increased use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsies for early cancer detection and diagnosis is also projected to drive market revenue growth in the upcoming years. However, over the forecast period, a shortage of qualified technicians, occurrence of nucleic acid degradation, and high costs of reagents and instruments are expected to limit market growth.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period.

Top competitors of the nucleic acid isolation and purification Market profiled in the report include:

Invitec Molecular, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Zymo Research, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories., Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Omega Bio-tek, Genaxxon Bioscience GMBH, Biovision, and Analytik Jena AG, among others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The precision medicine segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing number of patients undergoing predictive diagnosis and increasing prevalence of cancer. Furthermore, innovation and availability of new isolation and purification methods is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, in November 2021, Cleveland Clinic expanded its advanced genomic testing platform as the standard of care for patients with cancer. This expanded capability to test tumor samples involves whole exome sequencing, which examines all portions of DNA in the genes that are responsible for making proteins in body and RNA sequencing that assesses how these proteins are encoded. With advancements in precision therapies and diagnostics, coupled with breakthrough innovations, such as nucleic acid isolation and purification and big genomic data, the segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

The magnetic bead based isolation and purification segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption in isolation and purification techniques and ability to offer improved assay performance and high-quality nucleic acid samples. Magnetic bead-based extraction kit is designed for manual or automated extraction of viral DNA and RNA allowing for simultaneous viral nucleic acid purification from human plasma, serum, cell swabs, urine and other bodily liquids. In addition, use of magnetic beads also eliminates need for centrifugation, which sometimes leads to breaking or degradation of nucleic acids. This is also expected to drive demand for magnetic beads and contribute to revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate due to presence of major product providers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

The report studies the historical data of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

The Global nucleic acid isolation and purification Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Emergen Research has segmented the nucleic acid isolation and purification market based on product type, isolation & purification type, application, method, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Isolation and Purification Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

DNA

Genomic DNA

Viral DNA

Plasmid DNA

RNA

Micro RNA

Messenger RNA

Total RNA

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Precision Medicine

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Column-based Isolation and Purification

Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification

Reagent-based Isolation and Purification

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Government Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Analysis of the nucleic acid isolation and purification Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

