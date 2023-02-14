ACHI Health Policy Director Discusses Bill To Allow New Hospital Designation

A bill recently approved by the Arkansas General Assembly and sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk would allow some rural hospitals in Arkansas to seek to be designated as “rural emergency hospitals.” In an interview with television station KNWA/Fox 24, ACHI Director of Health Policy Craig Wilson discusses what the new hospital designation entails and how it provides an opportunity for struggling facilities to secure increased Medicare funding at a critical time.

