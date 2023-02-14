Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,331 in the last 365 days.

ACHI Health Policy Director Discusses Bill To Allow New Hospital Designation

A bill recently approved by the Arkansas General Assembly and sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk would allow some rural hospitals in Arkansas to seek to be designated as “rural emergency hospitals.” In an interview with television station KNWA/Fox 24, ACHI Director of Health Policy Craig Wilson discusses what the new hospital designation entails and how it provides an opportunity for struggling facilities to secure increased Medicare funding at a critical time.

Wilson has also written about this topic on our blog.

You just read:

ACHI Health Policy Director Discusses Bill To Allow New Hospital Designation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.