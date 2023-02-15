CybeReady Hosts 2023 EMEA Partner Success Summit as Cybersecurity Awareness Training Takes Center Stage
Top EMEA Security Solution Providers Convene to Sharpen Skills, Exchange Insights, and Build ConnectionsSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security awareness solution, today announced that the company’s highly anticipated EMEA Partner Success Summit in Tel-Aviv is taking place February 20-21. At the Summit this year, top partners from 11 nations, including France, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Czechia, Croatia, Germany, Cyprus, Angola, Israel and Poland, will converge to sharpen their skills, exchange insights and build valuable connections. The two-day event promises to be an intensive and enriching experience, with the aim of propelling CybeReady's continued growth and expansion throughout EMEA.
The 2023 CybeReady Partner Success Summit is designed to equip attendees with the latest knowledge and insights in the field of Cybersecurity Awareness Training. The sessions will delve into the challenges that modern cybersecurity professionals face and provide solutions to overcome them. The summit will feature success stories highlighting the positive impact that automated, data-driven training technology has made in the industry. Attendees will also get an exclusive look into future solutions and new strategies aimed at mitigating the ever-evolving attack landscape in different regions. This will allow attendees to better understand CybeReady’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the constantly evolving needs of customers.
“We’ve been a CybeReady partner for over four years now,” said Joseph Graceffa, CTO at Bina CyberSec, France. “Selling and deploying CybeReady is always a game changer for our customers, and we are honored to help bring this solution to the French market. We are excited to join other CybeReady partners at the Partner Success Summit, share knowledge and best practices, and enhance our business performance in 2023 and beyond.”
"At CybeReady, our partners are more than just business associates, they are a vital part of our success story," said Eitan Fogel, CybeReady CEO. "As dedicated members of our sales and business development teams, we believe that these partnerships should be a win-win situation, where both parties thrive. Many of the partners attending the Summit this year have been with us since the beginning and have each played a pivotal role in helping CybeReady reach its most recent heights.”
Tweet This: @CybeReady Hosts 2023 EMEA Partner Success Summit as Cybersecurity Awareness Training Takes Center Stage - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
● CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
● CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
● The Ultimate Guide of Security Awareness Training - https://cybeready.com/complete-guide-cyber-awareness
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
Joe Austin
Media
+1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn