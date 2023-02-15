Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Business SWOT Analysis and Research Report 2022-2027
Some of the key players in the global air compressor industry include Atlas Copco AB, Bauer Compressors Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and more.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Air Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Market Outlook:
The global air compressor market size reached US$ 16.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.81 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% during 2022-2027. An air compressor refers to a pneumatic, mechanical device that utilizes kinetic energy from the compacted gasses stored in pressurized air to provide the required amount of energy to several equipment and machinery. It comprises of the cylinder head, delivery valve, cooling water jacket, compressor casing, piston, crankshaft, inter and after coolers, main bearings, etc. Air compressors help reduce disposable wastes and provide continuous compression to ensure adequate transportation of fluids and gases in cooling machines. They are used in vacuum packing, spray painting, cleaning medical tools, and tool powering applications, as they are reliable, interchangeable, easy to use, and require less maintenance. Presently, air compressors are commercially available in portable and stationary product types.
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-compressor-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
An air compressor refers to a pneumatic, mechanical device that utilizes kinetic energy from the compacted gasses stored in pressurized air to provide the required amount of energy to several equipment and machinery. It comprises of the cylinder head, delivery valve, cooling water jacket, compressor casing, piston, crankshaft, inter and after coolers, main bearings, etc. Air compressors help reduce disposable wastes and provide continuous compression to ensure adequate transportation of fluids and gases in cooling machines. They are used in vacuum packing, spray painting, cleaning medical tools, and tool powering applications, as they are reliable, interchangeable, easy to use, and require less maintenance. Presently, air compressors are commercially available in portable and stationary product types.
Air Compressor Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the air compressor market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS: ATLKY)
• Bauer Compressors Inc.
• Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A)
• Ciasons Industrial Inc.
• Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co.Ltd
• Doosan Corporation (KRX: 000150)
• ELGi Equipments Limited (NSE: ELGIEQUIP)
• Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS: HTHIY)
• Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Trane Technologies plc) (NYSE: IR)
• Rolair Systems and Suzler Ltd.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global air compressor market on the basis of type, technology, lubrication method, power rating, end user, region.
Based on Type:
• Portable
• Stationary
Based on Technology:
• Reciprocating/Piston
• Rotary/Screw
• Centrifugal
Based on Lubrication Method:
• Oil-filled
• Oil-free
Based on Power Rating:
• 0-100 kW
• 101-300 kW
• 301-500 kW
• 501 kW and Above
Based on End User:
• Manufacturing
• Semiconductors and Electronics
• Food and Beverages
• Healthcare/Medical
• Home Appliances
• Energy
• Oil and Gas
• Others
Geographical Analysis:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6070&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Others Reports:
Asphalt Market Report
Benzene Market Report
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here