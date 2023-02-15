Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Future development, Key Business Strategies and Deep Exploration Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the growing demand for advanced therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

Market Size – USD 3.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.8 %, Market Trends – The rise in the synthesized oligonucleotides applications.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to be worth USD 9.91 billion by 2027. The rising need for sophisticated treatment techniques can be linked to the swift expansion of the worldwide oligonucleotide synthesis industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased research in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors will fuel market expansion. Additionally, over the anticipated timeframe, the expanding applications of synthesised oligonucleotides are also predicted to support market expansion.

It is projected that the absence of uniform regulations for the safe application of synthesised oligonucleotides will impede market expansion during the anticipated period.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Key participants include GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, Integrated DNA Technologies , a leading producer of integrated genomics solutions, has announced the opening of a new production facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. The plant extends the production capacity of IDT and will provide the east section of the United States with industry-leading turnaround times for its product range. Integrated DNA Technologies also planned the North Carolina plant for the first development of goods in response to the COVID-19 epidemic to aid its clients' activities related to COVID-19 analysis and testing.

In the forecast timeframe, the research segment is anticipated to dominate the market with CAGR of 13.0%. The increase in the number of genome research projects undertaken by academic research institutes facilitated the dominant market position in this segment.

The largest market is expected to be held by the hospital segment. The high number of inpatient and outpatient hospitalizations combined with the growing requirement for oligonucleotide drugs drives the market growth in the segment to meet the needs of the vast number of people suffering from chronic diseases.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories

Key Features of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Oligonucleotide Synthesis?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

