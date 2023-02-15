Penprints Received a Huge Footfall in the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair
International Kolkata Book Fair was marked by an event of book release and English poetry reading by eminent city poets, organized by Penprints Publication.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last day of 46th International Kolkata Book Fair was marked by an event of book release and English poetry reading by eminent city poets from Kolkata and Mumbai, organized by Penprints Publication, from 3:15-4:15 p.m. There were three new releases, Invincible City by Rajib De and Sohini Sen, Rhododendrons by Sreetanwi Chakraborty, Those Lockdown Days by Sarmita Dey and a book discussion on Rivers Going Home, edited by Ashwani Kumar. The chief guests for the event were Academic, poet and editor of Rivers Going Home, Ashwani Kumar, Chandrabhanu Pattanayak, Director, Institute of Knowledge Societies, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, OSD to the Govt. of W. Bengal at Ministry of home & Hill affairs, West Bengal, Sekhar Banerjee, Press Secretary to Honourable Governor, West Bengal, and poet and editor Prabal Kumar Basu.
The program started with the felicitation of the guests. Supriyo Chakraborty, publisher, and academic from Penprints Publication spoke about the objective of the event and the publication house. After this, there was the inauguration of Invincible City, Those Lockdown Days and Rhododendrons respectively. Sohini Sen spoke about the invincible nature of the city, how, in spite of all odds and the daily drudgery, the city never fails to surprise. After this, Sarmita Dey read a poem from Those Lockdown Days. Sreetanwi Chakraborty, an academic and author, discussed the various layers of love from Rhododendrons, amidst the cityscape and a failed marriage, how the protagonist Sreenandini survives through the various complications of relationships and psychological turmoil.
The program also saw a discussion on Rivers Going Home, edited by Ashwani Kumar, an anthology containing 71 poets in solidarity, standing during troubled times. There were also readings by eminent city poets including Ketaki Datta, Amita Ray, Sekhar Banerjee, Ipsita Ganguli, Amit Shankar Saha, Sutanuka Ghosh Roy, Nabanita Sengupta and Deeya Bhattacharya.
The event came to an end with a vote of thanks by Sreetanwi Chakraborty, and group photo with all the authors. At the end of the event, Penprints received a huge footfall, and most of their books including Rivers Going Home, Invincible City and Rhododendrons were already out of stock from their stall. Penprints Publication promised to come up with some fresh, fruitful creative ventures in the coming days.
