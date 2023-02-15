Traffic Fatality: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Monday, February 13, 2023, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a 2006 BMW 650 was traveling southbound in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. At that time, a pedestrian was lying in the southbound lane. The BMW struck and dragged the pedestrian until the vehicle came to a final rest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased after finding no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 63-year-old Wayne Brown Savoy, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.