Water Purifier in India | Market Size Expected to reach US$ 5,002.3 Million by 2028
According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The India water purifier market size reached US$ 2,780.9 Million in 2022.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Water Purifier Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" The India water purifier market size reached US$ 2,780.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,002.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42% during 2023-2028.
A water purifier refers to a device that generally removes biological contaminants, undesirable chemicals, and suspended solids from water. It usually involves the usage of distillation and deionization processes to eliminate disinfection byproducts, harmful toxins, and dangerous pollutants, including chlorine and heavy metals, such as mercury, lead, arsenic, etc. A water purifier reduces the concentration of particulate matter and minimizes the chances of acquiring waterborne diseases. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in several industries, such as chemical, petroleum, textile, food processing, etc., where clean and potable water is commonly required.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-water-purifier-market/requestsample
India Water Purifier Market Trends:
The growing incidences of waterborne diseases, owing to the increasing consumer awareness towards the health hazards caused by consuming contaminated water, are primarily driving the India water purifier market. Additionally, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and the scarce availability of potable water, especially in domestic and industrial segments, are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of advanced water purification technologies, such as activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, that can remove chlorine and inorganic compounds is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, key market players are developing newer models of purifiers, such as the polisher module, thereby stimulating the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the rising popularity of gravity-based water purifier that filters water through gravitational pull and does not need running water or electricity is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the easy product availability via online and offline retail channels is anticipated to fuel the India water purifier market over the forecasted period.
India Water Purifier Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology type, distribution channel and end user.
Breakup by Technology Type:
Gravity Purifiers
RO Purifiers
UV Purifiers
Sediment Filter
Water Softener
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Retail Stores
Direct Sales
Online
Breakup by End User:
Industrial
Commercial
Household
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2437&flag=C
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/596319695/india-incense-sticks-agarbatti-dhoop-market-driven-by-development-of-low-smoke-variants
Deodorant Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/591032945/deodorant-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
Online Grocery Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/604767053/global-online-grocery-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-22-1-in-the-forecast-period-2027
India Corrugated Boxes Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/616694172/india-corrugated-boxes-market-size-worth-us-12-3-billion-by-2028-cagr-10-8/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here