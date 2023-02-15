Cardiovascular Implants (cardiac implants) Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share | Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Cardiovascular Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cardiovascular implants market size reached US$ 24.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.11% during 2023-2028.
Cardiovascular implants refer to medical devices used to treat cardiovascular disorders, including heart failure, myocardial infarction, peripheral arterial, aortic disease, coronary artery diseases, etc. They remain inside the body of a patient for the proper functioning of the heart and blood vessels. In line with this, cardiovascular implants aid in relieving symptoms of a slow and irregular heart rhythm. They comprise a trans ventricular splint with epicardial pads adjusted to decrease the LV radius, which produces the left ventricle to become smaller and energetically efficient. Cardiovascular implants can recognize a severe heart rhythm and transmit messages to the heart to maintain the heart rhythm.
Cardiac Implants Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing incidents of heart failure, owing to the sedentary lifestyles led by working professionals and the unhealthy dietary patterns of individuals, are among the key factors stimulating the cardiovascular implants market. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to developing medical conditions, and continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructures are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Besides this, the increasing consumer inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), on account of their various associated benefits, is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the elevating integration of artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, and advanced algorithms for early detection of heart disease, treating strokes faster, enhancing diagnostic radiology capabilities, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, numerous advancements in medical technology and extensive R&D activities are further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the rising number of qualified surgeons is expected to fuel the cardiovascular implants market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, AMG International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medtronic Private Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Sorin Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Fortimedix Surgical B.V., Neovasc Inc., CryoLife Inc., Proxy Biomedical Ltd., REVA Medical, LLC., and Shree Pacetronix Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of
Breakup by Product Type:
Coronary Stent
ICD
Heart Valve
Implanted Cardiac Pacemaker
CRT Device
Peripheral Stent
Breakup by Material:
Metals and Alloys
Polymers
Biological Materials
Breakup by Procedure Type:
Angioplasty
Open Heart Surgery
Breakup by Indication:
Arrhythmias
Myocardial Ischemia
Acute Myocardial Infarction
Congestive Heart Failure
Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
