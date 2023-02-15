Bridgestone Commences Solar Power Generation at Tire Plants in Japan Based on Power Purchase Agreement

Bridgestone has commenced its first solar power generation at tire plants in Japan, based on power purchase agreement.

Bridgestone is accelerating initiatives toward the realization of its Sustainability Business Framework that ensures the link between sustainability activities and business for contributing to carbon neutrality and a circular economy across the entire value chain.

These efforts align with a corporate commitment "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" which accelerates transformation to a sustainable solutions company.

Tokyo (February 15, 2023) ― Bridgestone Corporation announced today that it has commenced solar power generation at two tire plants in Japan, the Shimonoseki Plant and Kitakyushu Plant, based on power purchase agreement. This is the first instance at Bridgestone's tire plant in Japan to engage in large-scale generation of solar power based on a power purchase agreement. With a combined generation capacity of 5.8 MW, the applicable solar power systems will supply the electricity used to produce tires at the two plants while contributing to a reduction in annual CO 2 emissions of approximately 2,700 tons (in comparison to emissions from electricity supplied through the power grid*1).

By promoting the use of renewable energy, Bridgestone seeks to fulfill the corporate commitment of "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" described in the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."*2

Bridgestone has placed sustainability at the core of its management and business and strives to realize its vision of "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." Bridgestone is accelerating initiatives for contributing to a realization of carbon neutrality and a circular economy for advancing its Sustainability Business Framework that ensures the link between sustainability activities and business across the entire value chain, in all of its "produce and sell," "use," and "renew" phases of its Dan-Totsu Products.

Regarding the realization of carbon neutrality, Bridgestone aims to achieve its target of reducing absolute CO 2 emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 50% by 2030, compared to 2011, under its Milestone 2030. Bridgestone's 2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration*3, which was announced on August 2022, also describes its efforts to promote the Green and Smart factory. Specially, Bridgestone seeks to source more than 50% of its energy (electricity) from renewable energy by 2023 and challenge to achieve approx. 100% renewable energy (electricity) by 2030.*4 Bridgestone has transitioned to renewable energy for all electricity purchased at all of Bridgestone EMIA's locations in Europe, four plants in Japan (Hikone, Shimonoseki, Tosu, and Kitakyushu), and two plants in China (Tianjin and Wuxi). Bridgestone has also begun using solar power at plants in Thailand, the United States, and Europe.

In addition to commencing use of solar power generated based on power purchase agreement, the Shimonoseki Plant and Kitakyushu Plant switched to renewable energy for all purchased electricity in 2021.*5 These initiatives are anticipated to make large contributions to carbon neutrality while also cementing the position of these plants as important global production bases for Bridgestone MASTERCORE tires for mining vehicles*6 and other "Dan-Totsu" products. Looking ahead, Bridgestone intends to transition to renewable energy for the electricity purchased at all of its bases while also accelerating CO 2 emissions reductions through the expansion of solar power generation and the improvement of energy efficiency.

Plant Main Products Annual Generation Volume Date of Transition Shimonoseki Plant Radial and bias tires for mining and construction vehicles 820 MWh October 2022 Kitakyushu Plant Radial tires for mining and construction vehicles 5,250 MWh February 2023