Saudi Arabia Cloud Kitchen Market Huge Demand, Business Opportunities and Growth rate of CAGR 7.7%

Saudi Arabia Cloud Kitchen Market

Rise in trend of online advertisement of cloud kitchen products is anticipated to boost the overall revenue of the industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increase in demand for fast food among millennial and Gen Z. Moreover, introduction of new advance technology such as autonomous vehicle and drones has reduced the food delivery time, which has further augmented the growth of market. In addition, rise in trend of online advertisement of cloud kitchen products is anticipated to boost the overall revenue of the industry.

Saudi Arabia Cloud Kitchens Market by Type, Product Type, and Nature: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market size was valued at $157.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $335.7 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Cloud kitchens are also known as dark or shared kitchens. Cloud kitchens are delivery-only kitchens which can be owned by a brand or third party working with various brands. Moreover, increase in number of youngsters population globally along with changing taste preference of the consumers have raised the demand for online food delivery. Hectic life schedule and rise in consumer disposable income are the major factors due to which trend of ordering food online has increased.

Furthermore, increase in usage of smart phones, rise in literacy and easy access to the internet has made the work of ordering food easier. Now a days, food restaurant are tying up with online food service site for the delivery of food and also to increase their sales. Moreover, online food delivery services also provide lots of offers, which attracts the consumer and also helps in increasing consumer base. Hence, effective offers and good customer service boosts the growth of the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen industry.

The Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market is segmented into type, product type, nature, and region. By type, the market is categorized into kitchen, commissary/shared kitchen, and kitchenpods. By product type, it is classified into burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food, and others. By nature, it is bifurcated into franchised and standalone. By type, the kitchenpods cloud kitchen segment is growing with the highest CAGR followed by commissary/shared kitchen.

The key players profiled in the report are Kaykroo, Kitopi, iKcon, kitch, Talabat, Sweetheart Kitchen, Kitchen United, Kitchen Park, The Leap Nation and Food To Go.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the independent cloud kitchen segment dominated the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the burger/sandwich segment accounted for highest share in the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market growth in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

By nature, the franchised segment led the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market demand in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

