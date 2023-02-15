Clinical Trial Imaging Market to Perceive Notable CAGR of 8.1% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global clinical trial imaging market will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

The rising technological progressions in clinical trial imaging for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases are expected to drive market growth. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global clinical trial imaging market will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The increasing demand for imaging technology, followed by rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases due to rise in elderly population and strategic initiatives by market players such as product launch, advancement, acquisition and agreements are the factors that are expected to drive the market growth. Clinical trial is a process of developing new drugs. It is designed for potential treatment and its effects on humans. Before the commercialization of new drugs, extensive clinical testing is done to identify promising compounds and safety tests are conducted to determine the possible risks.

In clinical trials , medical imaging plays a significant role in more accurate and effective results. Different imaging technologies may be used to elucidate and demonstrate the mechanistic actions of drugs. Clinical trial imaging is the process of clinical analysis and medical intervention by creating image representations of inner parts of the body. It has several different technologies which are used to view the human body to monitor, treat and diagnose medical conditions.

In the coming future, important decisions related to clinical trial imaging on drug discovery will be made by individuals who not only understand the biopsy but can also use the clinical trial imaging tools and the knowledge they release to develop hypotheses and identify quality targets.

Competitive Landscape

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Clario partnered with XingImaging, a radiopharmaceutical production and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) acquisition company, to deliver PET imaging clinical trials for testing novel therapeutics in China. The partnership offers to share the joint resources and neuroscience experts of Clario and XingImaging to expedite the start-up of clinical trials and drug discovery in China.

In November 2021, Clario was formed. ERT and Bioclinica, merged to form Clario. The formation of the new company resulted in the distribution of clinical imaging software and services and rise in sales.

The Clinical Trial Imaging Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Navitas Life Sciences,

Resonance Health Analytical Services,

BioTelemetry,

a Philips Company, IXICO plc,

ICON plc,

Image Core Lab,

anagram 4 clinical trials,

Quotient Sciences,

Radiant Sage LLC,

WORLDCARE CLINICAL,

Clario,

Paraxel International Corporation,

Median Technologies,

Perspectum,

Calyx,

WIRB-Copernicus Group and

Invicro.LLC

Opportunities:

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure

Healthcare expenditure has increased across the world as people's disposable income in various countries is increasing. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, government bodies and healthcare organizations are taking the initiative by virtue of accelerating healthcare expenditure.

For instance,

National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA) published a report which stated that the U.S. healthcare expenditure grew by 4.6% in 2019. This estimates USD 3.80 trillion for the overall U.S. population reported by U.S. Centers for Medicare (CMS) and GDP health, spending in the U.S. is accounted to reach 17.7%.

Growing healthcare expenditure is also beneficial for further growth in the economic and healthcare sector and it is primarily fruitful as it significantly affects the development of better and advanced medical products in the market. Therefore, the surge in healthcare expenditure is expected to create a greater opportunity for the market.

Strategic Initiatives by Market Players

The demand for clinical trial imaging is increasing in the market owing to the increased levels of R&D along with the growth of clinical trial imaging market aided by the desire for innovative medications. Thus, the top market players have implemented a new strategy by developing new products and collaborating with other market players to improve business operations and profitability.

For instance,

In February 2020, ICON plc acquired MedPass International, a European medical devices CRO, reimbursement and regulatory consultancy. This acquisition has reportedly helped in the expansion of the medical device and diagnostic research services of ICON in Europe.

These strategic initiatives by the market players, including acquisition, conferences and focused segment product launches, are helping them grow and improve the company's product portfolio, ultimately leading to more revenue generation. Hence, these strategic initiatives by the market players may act as an opportunity for market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Clinical Trial Imaging Industry Research

Product and Services

Services

Software

Modality

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Echocardiography

Nuclear Medicine

Positron Emission Tomography

X-ray

Ultrasound

Optical Coherence Tomography

Others

Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Dermatology

Hematology

Others

End user

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Others

Distributor

Direct Sales

Tender Sales

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising R&D Expenditure

Imaging and pharma companies are continuously investing in R&D to offer innovative services for clinical trial imaging to customers and enhance their market presence. Medical imaging plays a dynamic role in clinical development. While the medical imaging industry is in a constant state of fluctuation due to implementation of new technologies in the market, the pharmaceutical and imaging industries continue to increase. This is attributed to enhanced investment in medical imaging companies along with mergers and acquisitions as well as the adoption of innovation in imaging technologies to support clinical trials for medical devices. Increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies is fuelling market growth.

This has encouraged the development of new products and high research-oriented programs organized in biopharmaceutical industries and a high preference for the studies of human genome. Rising expenditure on R&D activities also develops new drugs and therapies to treat chronic diseases that boost market growth. This helps the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the development of new technologies in the category of imaging clinical trials therefore, rising R&D expenditure is expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing Number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Research Organization (CRO) is an organization that gives support for clinical trials and other research services to imaging and pharmaceutical industries in the form of outsourced pharmaceutical research services in terms of both drugs and medical devices. CRO helps imaging and pharmaceutical industries with the drug development process to reduce the cost and initiate the process of bringing clinical trials to develop the drug for a particular disease segment by using clinical trial imaging and other processes to overcome capacity gaps of the in-house research team for pharmaceutical and clinical research.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and rest of South America.

The U.S. dominates the North America region since it provides better reimbursement than any other physician providers followed by rise in R&D expenditure and rise in number of CROs for better imaging modalities in the U.S. and Canada.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Product and Services Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Modality Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Application Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By End User Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Distributor Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Region Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

