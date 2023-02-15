Westchester Eyes, an optometry practice based in Yonkers, NY, has announced a new treatment for patients who suffer from dry eye, eye strain, and night blindness.

Yonkers, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Westchester Eyes has introduced Neurolens - a novel way to examine and diagnose ocular imbalances, leading to eye strain, neck and shoulder pain, night blindness, and dry eyes. Westchester Eyes is currently the only practice in Westchester County equipped with Neurolens technology, which can treat ocular imbalances and relieve the symptoms caused by them.

For more information, please visit https://www.westchestereyes.com.

Westchester Eyes In Yonkers, NY Announces Neurolens Treatment For Dry Eye

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/154873_0f89878784b158b8_001full.jpg

The announcement comes as digitalization and the shift to remote work continue in many sectors of the economy. The prevalence of digital devices in daily life highlights the importance of visual alignment, which is the efficiency with which both eyes focus on a single object. The clinic explains that in the current close-up, high-focus environment of screens and smaller handheld devices, the eyes must work harder to maintain a high level of visual alignment, which can lead to headaches, fatigue, eye strain, and even neck and shoulder pain.

"Dry eye disease and dry eye symptoms are amongst the most underdiagnosed, undertreated ocular conditions," says Dr. Rubinfeld. "As both a practicing optometrist and a dry-eye sufferer, I have a unique perspective on this 'treatment gap.' Through educating and treating our patients I hope to increase awareness of dry eye as a common condition, and commit to my patients to diagnose and treat this disease."

As such, Westchester Eyes is using Neurolens to offer in-depth, comprehensive eye examinations to patients struggling with symptoms caused by poor visual alignment and other eye conditions. These exams also assess the patient's overall health and history to determine risk factors and appropriate treatments.

Being the only optometry group in Westchester County with Neurolens testing equipment, Westchester Eyes is well-positioned to examine, diagnose, and treat visual misalignment. By prescribing patients with the contoured prism technology of Neurolenses, Westchester Eyes can help their patients relieve eye strain, shoulder and neck pain, and night blindness. The clinic also has a Dry Eye Center equipped with IPL technology, LidPro Eye Exfoliator, and MiBoFlo Thermoelectric technology, allowing it to provide dry eye treatment.

With the latest announcement, Westchester Eyes is bringing advanced dry eye diagnosis and treatment options to patients in Westchester County. Founded by Dr. Eric C. Rubinfeld, a veteran optometrist with 30 years of experience in the field, the clinic also offers non-LASIK myopia correction, neurotrophic keratopathy, and glaucoma treatment.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.westchestereyes.com

Contact Info:

Name: Eric C. Rubinfeld

Email: info@westchestereyes.com

Organization: Westchester Eyes (Yonkers)

Address: 598 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers, New York 10710, United States

Website: https://www.westchestereyes.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154873