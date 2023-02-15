Global Manufactured Soil Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Emphasis on Green Spaces in Urban Establishments to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufactured Soil: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Manufactured Soil estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Garden Soil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soil Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Manufactured Soil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc.

Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited

Jiffy International AS

London Rock Supplies Limited

Resource Management, Inc.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Tim O'hare Associates Llp

Key Topics Covered:

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Importance of Proper Soil Structure in Achieving High Crop Yield Drives Focus on Improved Soil Blends

Manufactured Soil Aids in Waste Minimization at Restoration of Post-Industrial Sites

Rise in Investment in Building Urban Landscape Drives Demand for Manufactured Soil

Cost Benefits of Modified Oil Support its Growing Demand for in Landscape Making

Use of Soil Blends in Lawns and Gardens on Rise as More People Take to Gardening as a Hobby

Demand on Rise for in-Situ Soil Blending

Growing Emphasis on Green Spaces in Urban Establishments to Drive the Demand for Soil Mix

