The Worldwide ED Tech and Smart Classroom Industry is Expected to Reach $295.44 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.02%

The Global ED Tech and Smart Classroom Market was valued at US$110.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$295.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.02% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Discovery Education

Microsoft

Oracle

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc.

Education technology and the "smart classroom" essentially focus on by analysing, planning, implementing, and assessing the instructional environment, learning materials, students, and the learning process.

Education and technology (IT) are linked together through education technology, or ed tech, in order to increase learning, education, and teaching.

Without regard to a learner's location, the use of information technology into education presents promising prospects to address the different demands of students.

Market Drivers

The expansion of the e-learning market and the increase in mobile penetration are credited with driving up education costs. The U.S., Europe, and emerging countries are leading the way in terms of internet and mobile usage.

Emerging markets are expected to expand rapidly in the meantime, with mobile becoming a key instrument for knowledge acquisition. This means that during the course of the forecast period, the market is expected to grow quickly.

Market Restraints

The transmission of personal information to unintended recipients increases the possibility of future misuse. Over the past few years, attacks on institutions of higher learning have significantly increased.

Over the course of the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to pose a substantial challenge to the Ed tech and smart classroom market.

