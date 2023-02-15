Hopewell 360 Teams Up with Vantem to Create a New Standard for Precision Built Off-Site Residential Construction

Minneapolis, MN, February 13, 2023 — Hopewell 360, LLC, a Minnesota-based real estate developer, has announced a partnership with Vantem Global Inc, the developer of a modular construction system based on its proprietary Vantem Panel and backed by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Together, the partners are creating a new standard for precision-built, off-site construction and synchronized real estate development to streamline the process of creating new living spaces.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hopewell 360, LLC, a Minnesota-based real estate developer, has announced a partnership with Vantem Global Inc, the developer of a modular construction system based on its proprietary Vantem Panel and backed by Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Together, the partners are creating a new standard for precision-built, off-site construction and synchronized real estate development to streamline the process of creating new living spaces.

"Partnering with Vantem gives us a distinct advantage over other modular builders," says Hopewell 360 founder TJ Hammerstrom. "The Vantem Panel has exceptional structural integrity, its insulation is already in place, precut for utilities and windows, and the walls are ready to go."

Vantem modular factories feature engineered automation, cost, and time savings which in turn delivers a more comfortable, well-built, and affordable living space for a broad range of incomes.

Manufactured housing construction provides significant advantages over conventional methods. Large sections of the finished structure are built in climate-controlled facilities, which improves worker safety and minimizes material waste. The sections are then transported to building sites where they are installed in a fraction of the time required for traditional on-site building.

Vantem Panels are known for their quality, consistency, and durability. These ready-made walls, floors, and ceilings have insulation already in place between their interior and exterior structural cement surfaces to create a tight thermal envelope. They are weather resistant, fire-resistant, and structurally certified.

"The Vantem Building System uses proprietary Vantem Boards made from refractory materials," said Chris Anderson, CEO, of Vantem Global. "The Vantem Panel is highly resilient; we have built in a wide range of climates and geographies including Antarctica. Vantem Panels have performed exceptionally well in both Category 5 hurricanes and 8.2 magnitude earthquakes. We are confident they can handle Minnesota winters."

Using products and expertise from Vantem Global, Hopewell 360 will develop high-quality living environments with modern floor plans, attractive finishes, and advanced features from solar power and high-efficiency mechanicals to app-based access and environment control, for about the same cost as traditional buildings without those technologies.

"Vantem Global and Hopewell 360 have matching core values," said Jason Carter, modular construction veteran and Vice President of Business Development for Vantem. "We apply the same principles to the operations as we do in building our products. For example, energy efficiency is a central benefit of Vantem Panels. The Vantem modular factory itself uses solar panels to minimize its carbon footprint and generate the energy it needs for production. We walk the talk."

The Hopewell 360 business model matches Vantem modular manufacturing with unique real estate development projects. This will help ensure steady production schedules and make operations more efficient and scalable. Using tested processes, advanced materials, and responsible management, Hopewell 360 and Vantem Global will develop housing sites and manufacture homes that are built well for families and built efficiently to benefit communities.

