CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AVYA, ENVX and ALIZY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA

AVYA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 22, 2021 - November 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 6, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Avaya Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's internal control over financial reporting was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Enovix Corporation ENVX

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enovix common stock (or Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. common stock prior to July 15, 2021) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 7, 2023

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, Enovix overstated its ability to produce batteries at commercial scale. Despite touting its "meaningful progress" in developing its manufacturing capabilities, Enovix continued to face serious production problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

Allianz SE ALIZY

ALIZY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 9, 2018 - May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 3, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Allianz SE made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz's subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

