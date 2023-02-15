Hi-Power 400W Portable Solar Panel Launch renews Sungold's Commitment to Clean Energy

According to a recent study, Americans will have installed enough solar panels to power over 22 million homes by 2023. The portable solar market is growing at an approximate rate of 18%, indicating the consistent growth in portable solar usage over the past few years, the alarming rate of climate change being one of the key motivating factors behind the trend.

The newly launched Hi-Power 400W portable solar panel is a large-capacity solar panel capable of catering to demanding outdoor electricity needs. The solar panel is highly customized, specifically built for portable power stations, and offers high efficiency. The Panel comes in a stylish bag with a handle that is convenient and easy to carry.

Based on findings by Sungold Solar, 2023 will see continued growth in the usage of and demand for solar panels required to cater to outdoor needs such as camping which may require larger loads of power. Most of the portable solar panels on the market are limited to 100W and 200W, a big gap to fill because their capacity is often insufficient to cater to outdoor needs leaving outdoor enthusiasts with no option but to revert to other sources of energy.

The Hi-Power 400W portable solar panel can power high-power use cases such as outdoor camping, off-grid homes, commercial vehicles, boats, and outdoor emergencies, as well as other scenarios. The Panel is easy to use and does not require specialized technical skills. The Panel comes with a user manual to ensure users follow safety and usage guidelines to minimize cases of accidents or damage to the kit.

The Hi-Power 400W solar panel’s high conversion rate makes it stand out from similar products on the market. In addition to having high power output, it is suitable for various portable power stations, lightweight and waterproof.

Endowed with an excellent design and a comprehensive power supply that makes it easy to use, the Hi-Power series solar panels utilize simple lines making the connection setup very easy. The connections are far from complicated, and the charge power station does not require additional products to connect multiple solar charging packs, ultimately helping to cut out extra costs on accessories.

Getting quality solar products today is not an obvious task because it may require extensive consultation. With a highly saturated solar market, it is hard to distinguish between the different products to select what will best cater to the specified needs of varying users.

Sungold Solar has been manufacturing high-quality solar panels for 15 years, carefully crafting each Panel to cater to specified user requirements. User needs are identified from the start of the process so that the end product is ideal for its intended use and will adequately cater to the users’ needs.

An extensive, highly skilled, and professional team of engineers at Sungold Solar ensures that the highest standards are adhered to when manufacturing panels. Despite being automated, the team monitors the production lines to ensure production goes right with no mistakes.

Sungold Solar has an annual production capacity of up to 210 megawatts and currently supplies solar panels and other solar products to approximately 60 countries across five continents. Sungold also offers its clientele the option of a fully customized panel by submitting specific use case scenarios to its engineering team, which then proceeds to manufacture based on a client's requirements.

The Hi-Power 400W solar panel is a new offering by Sungold solar that is changing the entire solar power landscape by enabling end users to accomplish what they desire without worrying about outdoor power limitations. The statement value for money is synonymous with Sungold Solar. New customers frequently get referred by existing customers satisfied with their product purchase.

