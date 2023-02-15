Agorapulse Ranks in Top 25 of G2's 2023 Best Software Awards in France

Paris, France, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorapulse, a leader in social media management software, has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards on the France Software Companies list.

Agorapulse has been pushing the boundaries of social media management in the last year with new features and their revolutionary Social Media ROI dashboard. This innovative tool helps businesses measure and track the ROI from their social media campaigns.

Also, Agorapulse delivered integrations with two of the hottest new social media platforms: TikTok and Instagram Reels. The integrations allowed Agorapulse users to manage content on both platforms from one centralized hub, giving them every opportunity to engage with their followers. And Agorapulse achieved TikTok Marketing Partner status.

Agorapulse also integrated Google My Business into its platform, allowing users to manage information about their business across multiple locations from a single dashboard.

"Social media has become an imperative part of any company's success—and it's no longer a 'nice-to-have.' It's a 'must-have,'" said Emeric Ernoult, co-founder and CEO of Agorapulse. "We have seen first-hand how social media can transform how businesses interact with customers, build relationships with stakeholders, boost visibility, generate leads, and ultimately increase revenue. Agorapulse's powerful suite of tools helps leading companies strategically leverage all the opportunities of social media."

​​Agorapulse helps businesses maximize their social media presence. Thanks to its groundbreaking features and tools, companies can now access powerful analytics and insights. That data can help Agorapulse users best understand how to use social media for marketing purposes.

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor. The top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Learn about G2's methodology or read more Agorapulse reviews directly from its users.

ABOUT AGORAPULSE

Agorapulse is the world's most trusted social media management solution and used daily by over 31,000 social media managers. Agorapulse provides valuable insights that allow marketers to measure the real impact of their campaigns and prove social media ROI.

With Agorapulse's powerful features, businesses can listen to what customers are saying, engage in meaningful conversations, and track results over time. As a global leader in social media management, Agorapulse sets the gold standard for businesses looking to strategically grow their brands and customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.agorapulse.com.

ABOUT G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

