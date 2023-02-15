Stertil-Koni Faces Polar Vortex Head-on at Event Benefitting Special Olympics of Maryland

Employees of heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, as well as their friends and families, gathered together on February 3rd to brave some of the season's lowest temperatures – all to jump into the icy Chesapeake Bay at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland.

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employees of heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, as well as their friends and families, gathered together on February 3rd to brave some of the season's lowest temperatures – all to jump into the icy Chesapeake Bay at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland.

Why? Here in Maryland, the group gathered for an annual tradition, appropriately called the Polar Plunge. The mission was to raise funds supporting Maryland's Special Olympics' athletes and leadership programs throughout the state.

As with each year, bragging rights were up for grabs for those who plunge the fastest and venture the farthest into the frigid Bay waters. It also provides a perfect opportunity to goad non-plungers to participate next year.

Stertil-Koni Director of Operations, Kevin Hymers, who organizes the corporate plunge for the company, notes, "We take pride in plunging into the frosty waters of the Chesapeake Bay and supporting the 4,340 athletes involved in the Special Olympics of Maryland. Our sponsors and their donations help contribute to a great cause, which is to continue offering these programs throughout our wonderful state at no cost to the athletes and their families. That's a great way to give back to the community."

This year's event took place during one of the areas' harshest cold snaps, with high temperatures hovering around the freezing mark and wind chills making the day feel 10 degrees colder. Now that's frosty. But those conditions didn't seem to deter the more than 10,000 brave plungers who journeyed to Sandy Point State Park, at the foot of the gorgeous Chesapeake Bay Bridge, in the spirit of giving back.

Following Hymers' into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay from Stertil-Koni were Jean DellAmore, Tim Kerr, Kellie Hibble, Emmaleigh Gibbs, Jacqueline Cullison, Amelia Andres, Juliann Thomas, Rich Weinreich, Tammy Michell, Christine Coulson, Mike Nichols and Gregory Watkins. Hymers called the dip "refreshing, invigorating and inspiring." It certainly was!

About Stertil-Koni USA

Stertil-Koni -- proud to be a Buy America company -- is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is available with a Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

Media Contact

Paul Feldman, Stertil-Koni USA, 4106439001, paul.feldman@stertil-koni.com

SOURCE Stertil-Koni USA