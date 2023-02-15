Celebrating Sweet Blessings at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated this Valentine's Day with the heartwarming tradition of a Sweetheart Brunch prepared by Executive Chef Will Poirier and Hot Cocoa Bar hosted by Executive Director Kim Haddon.

Surrounded by family and friends, residents were treated to an array of sweet pastries, fresh fruits, festive drinks, and a full spread of savory favorites from roasted potatoes to mouth-watering ham prepared by Executive Chef Will and his culinary team.

"Our residents loved the special attention they received at our Sweetheart Brunch as Chef Will personally greeted and served each person as they passed through the dining room," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach. "Honoring our residents with attention to detail and individualized service is a primary focus as we create opportunities for engagement and interaction."

Executive Director Kim Haddon added her own special touch to the Valentine's day celebration, hosting a Hot Cocoa Bar adorned with homemade cocoa bombs, fluffy marshmallows, sweet cream and sprinkles. Residents joyfully selected their favorites, adding special toppings and flavorings with a smile.

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of honoring traditions associated with holidays and special events. When sharing a classic dish, a familiar tune, or festive décor, residents are connecting cherished memories to their daily activities. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy and purpose amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrating-sweet-blessings-at-watercrest-santa-rosa-beach-assisted-living-and-memory-care-301747130.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group