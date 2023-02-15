Find Your Officer is currently available in the iOS App Store
Find your security! At last, Find your Officer is here. Marquise Booker teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Find Your Officer. Marquise's vision for Find Your Officer came about after wanting to create a platform that would connect people to businesses that are looking for security guards, bouncers, armed officers, and more. Users are able to upload a résumé and their contact info to easily apply to different positions on the app.
CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
Browse through job listings in your area to find the right job for you and your skillset
View job information such as salary, location, and job description
Keep track of all the jobs you have applied for and check the status
Get notifications when businesses have interacted with your application and if accepted
The profile includes a photo of yourself, contact info, and your résumé for easy application
Visit findyourofficer.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
Contact: Find Your Officer LLC
Phone: (405) 607-9227
Facebook: Find Your Officer
Instagram: @findyourofficer
Twitter: @FindYourOfficer
Download from the app from App Store (iOS):
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/find-your-officer/id6443751815
Media Contact
Marquise Booker, The Appineers, (405) 607-9227, admin@theappineers.com
SOURCE The Appineers