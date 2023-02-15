PHILIPPINES, February 15 - Press Release

February 15, 2023 Tulfo seeks probe on minimum wage increases policies to improve working conditions of poor workers Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a Senate Resolution (SR) seeking to review existing policies on the minimum wage increases to improve the standard of living and quality of life of workers, particularly those in the lower income bracket. In filing SR No. 476, Tulfo stressed that while there was a minimum wage increase last year, it will not be able to sustain the living conditions of workers considering that many of them are facing financial difficulties brought about by rising inflation. He maintained that the minimum wage serves as a critical tool for ensuring that workers receive a basic standard of living and for promoting economic growth. "it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the minimum wage is set at a level that provides workers with a decent standard of living, taking into account factors such as inflation rates," the resolution read. "It is imperative to improve the standard of living and quality of life for workers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, and to ensure that the policies on the minimum wage increase are fair, effective, and consistent with the needs of the workers and the economy," it added. It can be noted that the latest minimum wage increase took effect last June 4, 2022, with the rates ranging from P533 to P570 per day in NCR. The increase in minimum wage outside Metro Manila, meanwhile, took effect between June 6 to June 30, 2022, with the rates ranging from P306 to P470. Despite the said increase, Tulfo said the rising inflation with a reported rate of 8.7% in January 2023 has significantly impacted the cost of living, making it difficult for workers to make ends meet on their current wages. Labor groups have already called for a new round of wage hikes to recover the lost purchasing of workers not just in Metro Manila, but in the whole country. Tulfo naghain ng Resolusyon para rebyuhin ang minimum wage policies Naghain si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng resolusyon para i-rebyu ang kasalukuyang patakaran sa pagtaas ng minimum wage para mapabuti ang kalidad ng buhay ng mga manggagawa, partikular na ang mga nasa lower income bracket. Sa paghahain ng SR No. 476, sinabi ni Tulfo na tila hindi sapat ang minimum wage increase noong nakaraang taon dahil marami pa ding mga manggagawa ang nakakaranas ng problemang pinansyal. "It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the minimum wage is set at a level that provides workers with a decent standard of living, taking into account factors such as inflation rates," saad niya. "It is imperative to improve the standard of living and quality of life for workers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, and to ensure that the policies on the minimum wage increase are fair, effective, and consistent with the needs of the workers and the economy," dagdag ng mambabatas. Mapapansin na ang pinakahuling pagtaas ng minimum wage ay nagkabisa noong Hunyo 4, 2022, na nagre-range mula P533 hanggang P570 kada araw sa NCR. Samantala, ang pagtaas ng minimum wage sa labas ng Metro Manila ay nagkabisa sa pagitan ng Hunyo 6 hanggang Hunyo 30, 2022, na nagre-range mula P306 hanggang P470. Sa kabila ng nasabing pagtaas, sinabi ni Tulfo na ang tumataas na inflation na may naiulat na rate na 8.7% noong Enero 2023 ay may malaking epekto sa pamumuhay ng mga mangagawa.